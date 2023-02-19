VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Firefighters responded to a house fire late Sunday afternoon near Darmstadt.

Dispatch tells us fire agencies were called to a home on the 900 block of Campbell Road at 4:38 p.m.

Our Eyewitness News crew spoke with first responders on scene, and we’re told fire agencies are unsure how the fire initially started. According to dispatch officials, no one was injured in the fire.

Scott Township Fire, McCutchanville Fire Department and German Township Fire Department responded to the scene.

Firefighters say an investigation into the incident has been opened.