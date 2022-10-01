VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The McCutchanville Fire Department says this week was full of training for them and several other partnering agencies.

They worked alongside Scott Township Fire & EMS, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and American Medical Response of Evansville. This week’s training helped first responders prepare for mass casualty incidents.

“The two suburban Fire Departments have formed Rescue Task Force Teams where they are trained and can work beside Law Enforcement in certain situations,” explains the McCutchanville Fire Department.

Officials say this is a new model and they will continue to work together and build team dynamics to be ready at a moment’s notice.

The fire department thanks the Christian Fellowship Church in Evansville for allowing them to use their facility all week.