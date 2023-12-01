HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A former soccer coach is suing officials with both Vanderburgh County and the state of Indiana as well as his accusers in a 2021 case in which he was found not guilty on charges of inappropriately touching a young child. Among the accusers is his ex-wife.

The lawsuit claims that Jeremy Tudela is accusing his ex-wife of falsely reporting that he had touched their children inappropriately while being a registered sex offender. The lawsuit alleges that the detective in the case failed to conduct a reasonable investigation. It also alleges that following a not guilty verdict, the grandmother of the children continued to falsely accuse of him of molesting the children.

Tudela had previously faced child seduction charges in 2019. In that case, he had pleaded guilty to 4 counts of child seduction and one count of intimidation. He was sentenced to one year in prison, two years of home detention and one year of probation.

The lawsuit also includes the city of Evansville, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office and the Indiana Department of Child Services.

You can read the lawsuit in full below.