HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the boil water advisory issued for parts of German Township on November 28, has been lifted effective immediately.

German Township Water District, Inc. says customers the boil advisory has been lifted for are located in the area of Nation Road, from Bradley Boulevard west to Breeze Road and north to Johnson Road in Mt. Vernon.

Water officials say this precautionary measure was recommended due to repair of a water main damaged in our distribution system. The damaged line was repaired, bacteriological samples were collected and tested from representative site(s) of the affected area. The test results were satisfactory, and it is no longer necessary to boil the water.