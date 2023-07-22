VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Gibson Southern High School senior Issac Poho is spearheading the first Vanderburgh County Fair “Stock The Trailer.”

The effort is a part of the larger movement throughout Indiana fairs to raise money and awareness for food insecurity.

Fair officials say the winning group will receive a grant, but all the food collected will benefit the Tri-State Food Bank.

“It really is a big concern in the community, and — whenever I heard about the opportunity to help out this much — I jumped right on it and decided to be in charge,” Poho said.

Fair leaders are getting involved in the food drive as their faces will be on the front of jars.

The jar which raises the most money donated by the end of the week will have to kiss a pig.

The anticipated kiss is occurring at the fairgrounds’ show barn on Friday afternoon.