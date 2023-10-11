HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to a press release, The Women’s Fund of Vanderburgh County has chosen six organizations as finalists in the running for their 2023 Impact Grant awards.

This year’s finalists for the Impact Program are Evansville Christian Life Center and Holly’s House. For the Impact Project, the finalists are Albion Fellows Bacon Center and the Ozanam Family Shelter. The finalists for the Impact Substance Abuse grant are the Boys and Girls Club of Evansville and Youth First.

After a thorough deliberation process that starts with a review of funding requests, the Women’s Fund will award three impact grants aimed at improving the quality of life for Vanderburgh County families. Each grant is valued at $35,000. An additional set of $10,000 grants will be given to the remaining organizations.

“Because of our members’ generosity, we are able to look back fondly and with pride on seventeen years of impact giving totaling more than $2 million in grants,” says Donita Wolf, co-chair of the Women’s Fund board of directors. “It is exciting to work with such a large group of female philanthropists dedicated to improving our community.”

Grant recipients will be announced at the Women’s Fund Annual Meeting on Wednesday, November 1.