VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Deputies say no one is hurt after a semi-truck crashed off the side of the road in Vanderburgh County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the accident happened on Highway 57 and Boonville New Harmony Road.

Deputies estimate Highway 57 will be closed for 3 hours while the semi is pulled from the ditch. A photo shared by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office shows the semi partially flipped over on its side in the ditch.

(Courtesy: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and look for alternate routes. We have a crew on the way to the scene to bring you the latest information.