HAUBSTADT, In. (WEHT) – The historic Nisbet Inn has been sold to the Strassweg family. The sale should be complete by January 1. Officials say all gift certificates, booked caterings and reservations will be honored.

The Strassweg family will become the seventh owners of the inn, which was built in 1912 as a railroad stop, tavern and inn. The previous owners say that although this is a bittersweet decision, they want to thank everyone who has stopped at the inn throughout the years.