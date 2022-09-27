VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Starting October 3, parents who have kids enrolled at Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation schools will have to report student’s absences a bit differently.

The school corporation says that through their new “SafeArrival” system, parents can report absences in three different ways.

By Phone: Officials say you can report an absence through their interactive phone system. Call 844-434-0079 or call your school and press 1 to report an absence. If asked, enter your phone number that the school has on file. Follow the prompts to report an absence. They say before you hang up, make sure to write down the confirmation number.

Online: According to the EVSC, there's a link you can go to report an absence. Go to evscschools.com/attendance and click on the SafeArrival button. To report an absence, sign in or create an account using your email address the school has on file. You're asked to contact the school if you need to update the email address.

SchoolMessenger App (Free): An EVSC spokesperson says you can use the School Messenger app to report an absence. Sign in to create an account with the email address the school has on file. Select attendance. For more information on the app, click here.

An EVSC spokesperson says they are excited to introduce SafeArrival to students and parents. According to an EVSC social media post, parents will be able to more quickly and easily report student absence along with instances where your student will need to leave early or arrive late to school.

