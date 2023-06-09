Graduates of the IN2WORK Program, Aramark and Sheriff’s Office staff. Courtesy of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Five Vanderburgh County Jail inmates recently graduated from Aramark’s IN2WORK Culinary program.

According to officials, the IN2WORK program establishes a path to success for offenders by providing training and resources to empower individuals to attain future employment in the food industry.

Officials state a ceremony was held on Thursday, June 8 with the participating inmates, their families and representatives from Aramark and the Sheriff’s Office. The participants prepared a meal for their families and spoke about their plans for life post-incarceration.

“Recidivism reduction programs like this provide individuals with a clear opportunity to break the cycle of criminal behavior,” Sheriff Noah Robinson said. “The feeling of achievement that comes from completing the course may just be the catalyst needed for an inmate to take a better path upon release.”

Officials state the Sheriff’s Office has had a longstanding partnership with Aramark Corporation, which has provided food service to the jail since 1977.

Officials also say the Sheriff’s Office will unveil new recidivism reduction programs later this year.