EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police says authorities were led on a high speed chase through Vanderburgh County that ended with a couple of juveniles on the run and a few in custody.

Saturday morning, police say they clocked in a speeding vehicle on I-69 going 100 mph. According to ISP, the driver led state troopers on a brief chase that ended with a crash near Old Highway 57.

After the crash, police say one person was taken into custody and several juveniles tried to run away. Sergeant Todd Ringle believes two juveniles got away and are still at large, while two other juveniles were taken into custody.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.