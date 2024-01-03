HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say Judge David D. Kiely will not be running for re-election in the Vanderburgh Circuit Court.

A media release says after 26 years on the bench as a judicial officer, Judge Kiely will be retiring on December 31, 2024. Judge Kiely spent 11 years as the Vanderburgh Circuit Court Judge, 4 years as a Vanderburgh Superior Court Judge and 11 years as a Vanderburgh Circuit Court magistrate.

Officials say some of Judge Kiely’s accomplishments include: