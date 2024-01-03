HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say Judge David D. Kiely will not be running for re-election in the Vanderburgh Circuit Court.
A media release says after 26 years on the bench as a judicial officer, Judge Kiely will be retiring on December 31, 2024. Judge Kiely spent 11 years as the Vanderburgh Circuit Court Judge, 4 years as a Vanderburgh Superior Court Judge and 11 years as a Vanderburgh Circuit Court magistrate.
Officials say some of Judge Kiely’s accomplishments include:
- Created the first Veterans Treatment Court in the State of Indiana.
- Acquired two magistrate positions from the state legislature for Vanderburgh County.
- Created electronic search warrants in Vanderburgh County.
- Created the Vanderburgh County Therapeutic Work Release Program.
- Brought $5.5 million of court space renovations to Vanderburgh County.
- Was awarded the James Bethel Gresham Freedom Award from the Evansville Bar Association.
- Was awarded the Community Service Award from the County Observer.