HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – In partnership with Scout Troop 305, the Evansville and Newburgh Kiwanis clubs are bringing some comfort to the in-patient pediatric care floors at Deaconess Gateway and Deaconess Midtown hospitals by building Kare Karts.

Deaconess officials say that these Karts will contain items including blankets, socks, stuffed animals, toys, snacks and activity books. The items will be provided free of charge for both the children and their family members.

The Kiwanis clubs provided enough funding to support the building of two Karts, which were designed and constructed by Scout Troop 305. Slade Print helped with the wrapping of the Karts to ensure they matched the decor of the hospitals’ pediatric floors.

“Service to the community is a guiding value for both Kiwanis and Scouts BSA,” says Sidney Hardgrave, President of the Kiwanis Club of Newburgh. “Thus, we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with our medical community and support services for children requiring hospital care.”

On Tuesday, members of the Kiwanis clubs and Scout Troop 305 joined staff at Deaconess Gateway to present the Kare Karts.

“We are very grateful for the generous donation of the Kare Karts to our children and families who stay with us at our hospitals,” says Lisa Maish, System Director Pediatric Center of Excellence. “Seeing the smile on their faces after receiving one of these gifts is really powerful and important in their healing process. It makes a difference in such a special way, helping both parents and children feel more comfortable.”