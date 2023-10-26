EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – With Halloween just a few days away, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they’re taking extra steps to ensure the safety of trick-or-treaters.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, there are 432 sex offenders in Vanderburgh County. By state law, sex offenders who are not on parole must put up a sign saying they won’t be giving out candy. They’re also required to keep outdoor lights off and aren’t allowed to have Halloween decorations on display.

Deputies say they’ll be visiting all of the offenders on October 30 to ensure they obey the law. “We are using Halloween to get the message out about the sex offender registry awareness, not to kind of hype up or amplify any additional threat that occurs on Halloween,” says Sheriff Noah Robinson. “It’s an additional piece of information that should not be used as a carte blanche for ‘My neighborhood’s clear. I can let the kid go out there and wonder around aimlessly and not be worried.’ That is not what it is designed for.”

The Sheriff’s Office says parents should also keep an eye out for unsafe driving and suspicious behavior. They should also avoid entering homes of people they don’t know.