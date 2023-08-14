HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced lane restrictions and a ramp closure for I-69 in Vanderburgh County.

Beginning on or around Monday, August 21, crews will begin to restrict the southbound driving lanes between Millersburg and Boonville New Harmony roads near Evansville.

Officials state restrictions will allow crews to perform concrete patching to the roadway, and an 11-foot lane restriction will be in place. The work is expected to last through September 8, depending on weather.

Officials also state during this project, the northbound off-ramp from I-69 to Boonville New Harmony Road will be closed. During this closure, crews will be reconstructing the ramp, and the ramp will be completely reconstructed with full depth asphalt.

This project is expected to last through the end of September. The official detour is I-69 to State Road 57.