HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced upcoming lane restrictions for I-69 in Vanderburgh County.

INDOT says beginning on or around September 15, crews will begin lane restrictions on I-69 in Vanderburgh County near Evansville. Officials say these restrictions will occur near the I-69 and U.S. 41 interchange.

A news release notes both north and south bound driving lanes will be impacted by restrictions during this project. INDOT says restrictions will occur between the Weinbach Avenue bridge and the U.S. 41, and these restrictions will allow crews to perform lighting installation near the roadway.

Officials say this project is expected to last through the end of October, depending on the weather.