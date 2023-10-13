HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced lane restrictions for U.S. 41 in Evansville.

INDOT says beginning on or around October 20, crews will begin restricting southbound traffic on U.S. 41 in Evansville. This restriction will occur between Bellemeade Avenue to Washington Avenue. Restrictions will allow crews to perform shoulder work to the U.S. 41 median.

Officials say lane restrictions will occur only on weekends and work will begin on or around 6 p.m. on Friday and last through 7 a.m. on Monday. INDOT says the project is expected to take two weekends to complete, depending on the weather.