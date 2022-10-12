VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities say a single vehicle accident sent four people to the hospital late Wednesday night.

Dispatch tells us the crash happened at the intersection of Bayou Creek and Seminary Road. According to deputies, four people were involved but only one person had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The Sheriff Deputy says they believe at least one person was seriously injured in the crash. We’re told a detective was called to investigate since they are unsure of the extent of the victims’ injuries.

A source tells us a passing car didn’t see the accident happen but saw the aftermath and decided to call 911.

