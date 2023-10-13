HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A local fire department has shared some fire tips for Fire Prevention Week.

The McCutchanville Fire Department posted on Facebook facts regarding fire safety for citizens to be better prepared.

Some figures the department shared include:

3 out of 5 home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no working smoke alarms

Carbon Monoxide is the #1 cause of accidental poisoning in the U.S.

60% of consumers do not test their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms monthly

Only 47% of people report having carbon monoxide alarms in their home

43% of homeowners have an escape plan

Unattended cooking is the #1 cause of home fires

Fire Prevention Week was started to commemorate the anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire in 1871, killing 250 and leaving 100,000 homeless.