EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Human Relations Commission of Evansville says the Million Fathers March (MFM) is a chance for dads, uncles, grandfathers, coaches, mentors, clergy, men’s groups and organizations to show their commitment to the educational lives of children throughout the school year by taking children to school.

Melissa Moore, Chairperson of the Evansville Commission on the Social Status of African American Males, remarks, “This is the real Father’s Day! We are so excited to join forces with the Southern Indiana Mentoring Academy (SIMA) and Bread of Life Kingdom Ministries to welcome students back at Lincoln, Lodge and Glenwood on Friday, August 12”.

A news release says each annual MFM marks the beginning of a year-long commitment by men to their children’s educational success. A news release says although the event is largely coordinated by black men, women and men of all ethnicities are encouraged to take children to school on their first day.

The Human Relations Commission says the first full day of school for Evansville schools is August 12. The Evansville Commission on the Social Status of African-American Males encourages local employers to provide employees paid time off to take their children to school on August 12.

For more information on the Million Father March and the Evansville Commission on the Social Status of African-American Males, please email hrc@evansville.in.gov or call (812) 436-4927. For complete information about the MFM, you may visit this website.