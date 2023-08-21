Henderson, Ky. (WEHT) — A spokesperson from Love’s Travel Stops has confirmed to Eyewitness News Monday that the company is “conducting its due diligence on a location in the Evansville area.”
On Saturday, August 19, northeastern Vanderburgh County residents met at the Scott Township fire station to discuss their opposition to the developments.
More from Ben Walls
