HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man wanted out of South Carolina for a murder investigation has been arrested in Evansville.

According to WRDW, Johnathan Torell Kelly, 34, was identified as a subject in the homicide of Ronnie Crawford of Varnville, South Carolina on August 13.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office states the United States Marshal Regional Task Force comprised of the United States Deputy Marshal’s, VCSO deputies, Evansville Police Department officers and Indiana State Police troopers developed information Kelly may be in the Evansville area on October 6. Police state Kelly was located in a residence in the 2500 block of Pollack Avenue. Police say Kelly surrendered without incident to a SWAT team. Police also say Kelly had an active felony warrant and was wanted for homicide, kidnapping and possession charges.

Kelly was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail late Friday night at 11:02 p.m.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the Allendale Police Department for more information.