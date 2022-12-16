VANDERBURGH, CO. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office, along with the Vanderburgh County Sheriffs Office, is investigating the death of Dakota Lee Hammock, 19, of Evansville.

Officials say Hammock was involved in a single vehicle accident on December 15 in the 18000 Blk of Old Princeton Road at Pond Flat Ditch. VCSO said on Thursday morning a car was upside down in a ditch and partially underwater. Investigators say the Challenger was heading south on Old Princeton when it hit a guardrail and went off the road into the ditch.

Officials say an autopsy is scheduled for December 16 and the cause and manner of death is pending the final autopsy and toxicology reports.