HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Men’s Fund of Vanderburgh County has announced the three finalists being considered for its 2023 Impact Grant addressing critical needs in Vanderburgh County. Officials say finalists include Evansville Christian Life Center, Holly’s House and Tri-State Food Bank.

A media release says the Impact Grant for $30,000 will be announced at the Men’s Fund Annual Meeting on October 19.

Officials say established in 2015, the Men’s Fund of Vanderburgh County focuses the efforts of male philanthropists to improve the quality of life in Vanderburgh County by collectively funding significant grants to charitable initiatives.

“The Men’s Fund motto has always been “Men Who Get Things Done”, stated Jim Johnson, president of the Men’s Fund board of directors. “It has been a pleasure to provide leadership on the board and participate in the grant review process. We are always looking to expand the membership and impact of the Men’s Fund and hope others will see the value in joining our efforts.”