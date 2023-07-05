HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh Community Foundation is accepting online applications for the Men’s Fund and Women’s Fund of Vanderburgh County Grants Programs.

Officials say grant applications for the Women’s Fund are due before 5 p.m. on August 4, and applications for the Men’s Fund are due before 5 p.m. on August 11. A news release says both applications are completed online via the Community Foundation’s website. The Vanderburgh County Community Foundation says the Men’s Fund of Vanderburgh County will be awarding one Impact Grant in the amount of $30,000, while the Women’s Fund of Vanderburgh County will award two $35,000 Impact Grants.

Vanderburgh County Community Foundation says nonprofit organizations deemed tax-exempt under sections 501(c)(3) and 509(a) of the Internal Revenue Code and governmental agencies serving Vanderburgh County are encouraged to apply. Officials say nonprofit organizations that are not classified as a 501(c)(3) public charity may be considered, provided the proposal is charitable and meets the criteria described on the Foundation’s website.

Officials say details and applications for both the Men’s and Women’s Fund grant cycles are found on the Vanderburgh Community Foundation website.