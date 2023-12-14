VANDERBURGH COUNTY, In. (WEHT) – Burdette Park’s new play park is now open to children of all abilities. A ribbon cutting was held on Thursday afternoon, where Vanderburgh County commissioners revealed the new ADA-accessible Lincoln lookout tower, a Poseidon’s hideout climber, and a 3-wheel overhead swing ladder.

The new features also include canopied swings to allow for longer play time outside while still being shaded from the sun. The commissioners say the playground was funded using American Rescue Plan Act funding, totaling around $120,000.

“When the money came to us for use…we knew right away that we wanted to care for the needs of the children,” says county commission president Cheryl Musgrave.

The park is designed for children ages 2 through 12 and the commissioners say it’s strategically close to Burdette Park’s campground for visitors to enjoy.