EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Clerk’s Office has moved into the old Vanderburgh County Jail.

Also known as the ‘safety building,’ officials say the old jail location has remained vacant since 2006. Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden says the $5 million project allows room for another courtroom and office space for staff.

Hayden says the renovation was made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act. Officials say they’re not entirely done moving out of the court building in the Civic Center.

“It was it was frustrating because they would come to the clerk’s office as they understood the clerk’s office to be only to be told they needed to be somewhere else,” says Hayden. “So at least now they may get to the wrong office, but it’s just farther down the hall.”

The election office will not move, however. It will remain in Room 216 in the Civic Center.