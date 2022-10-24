VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a single vehicle accident left a road temporarily closed Monday night.

Dispatch tells us crews responded to crash along New Harmony Road and Church Lane at 7:26 p.m. The road was blocked off to traffic as officials worked to clean up the scene.

Although AMR responded, we’re told there were no reported injuries in the incident. As of 8:30 p.m., the roadway has opened back up to traffic.

