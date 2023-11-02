HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – UE has opened up 2024 nominations for an “Outstanding Educator.”

UE says the Outstanding Educators of the Year award acknowledges the dedication and contributions of Vanderburgh County educators by recognizing four individuals who excel within their profession. Every year, one educator in each of the following categories is named an outstanding educator:

Elementary School Teacher (K-5)

Middle School Teacher (6-8)

High School Teacher (9-12)

Building Principal

Who is eligible?

Officials say Vanderburgh County teachers and building principals employed by a recognized school organization are eligible. Nominees must be current full-time classroom teachers or building principals, grades K-12, who have completed at least three full years of service.

How educators are selected

UE officials say the selection committee, composed of educators, former educators, and business and community leaders, reviews applications and narrows the field for classroom observations and interviews.

Winners receive

A $1,000 cash award

Recognition at the School of Education Recognition Ceremony to be held April 25, 2024, at the University of Evansville

UE says nominations must be received by January 5, 2024. People can complete online nominations here.