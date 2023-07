HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Government officials have requested that people don’t dump at a site that has mulch free for the taking.

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says the mulch material being stored next to the old Roberts Stadium site is available for anyone to take. Officials ask for people to please note that the mulch debris is larger than typical landscaping mulch and not suitable for playgrounds.

Officials say in addition, the site it is not a dump site for tree limbs and more.