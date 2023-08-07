HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an ORV accident that happened Saturday in Vanderburgh County.

DNR states responders were dispatched to the area of the 12500 block of Saint Wendel Road just south of the Diamond Island Road intersection just after 7 p.m.

Upon arriving, officers learned a side-by-side ORV lost control on a curve, striking a tree.

Officers saw citizens had already removed two occupants and performed life-saving measures.

Bryn Dant, 35, of Poseyville was the passenger and was transported to Deaconess Midtown Hospital. Unfortunately, Dant would pass away from injuries. Officials state Dant was not wearing or using safety gear at the time of the accident.

No other information was shared about the condition of the driver.

Other agencies that responded include the Scott Township Fire Department and Emergency Medical Service and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the incident is still ongoing.