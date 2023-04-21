HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) helped save a man having a heart attack at a school Thursday night.

VCSO says Thursday night, deputies responded to North Jr High School upon report of a man having a possible heart attack in the gymnasium. Deputy Brad Fein found the man, who was being given CPR by two people, Rick Eberhard and Tom Elsner.

VCSO says Deputy Fein used his issued Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to administer a shock to the patient. Deputies say within two minutes, the patient was breathing on his own and Scott Township Fire and EMS arrived and took over care. Law enforcement officials say the patient was conscious and talking before being taken by ambulance to the ER.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says of the incident, “An ideal outcome made possible by the fast action of good citizens, the Sheriff’s Office, and a nearby AED!”