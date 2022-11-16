EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A billion dollar pharmaceutical company is hoping to help the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation and its students with a recent donation.

The EVSC Foundation announced it will be receiving an $18,000 donation from AstraZeneca in Mount Vernon. The donation will go to support the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center, also known as SICTC.

This donation will also offer four $4,000 scholarships for EVSC students interested in pursuing post-secondary studies in a STEM-related field.

SICTC is an education hub offering advanced career and technical education as well as workforce development and training for the entire southwest Indiana region. High school students from North and South Gibson, Spencer, Posey, Vanderburgh and Warrick counties can enroll in SICTC to engage in hands-on training in 20 diverse areas of study using the latest emerging technologies and equipment.

“The STEM field offers great opportunities in our area. We want to help connect students to STEM fields and eventually STEM careers, especially students that come from underrepresented backgrounds in this field”, said Holly Sanders, Human Resources Business Director at AZMTV. “Supporting the great work at SICTC and offering scholarships will help us connect EVSC students to these opportunities.”

The scholarships are available to all graduating seniors across EVSC. Depending on the number of applicants who meet required criteria, at least one of the scholarships will be awarded to a student from a traditionally underrepresented background, officials say. Beyond these opportunities, AstraZeneca also offers internships to college students.

“AstraZeneca has been a great partner to EVSC schools and students for many years. We are excited to partner with them in this new way,” says Ely Sena-Martin, President of the EVSC Foundation. “We are proud to support the amazing work at SICTC, and hope this support grows over the years.”

Students interested in applying for the AstraZeneca scholarships can contact their school counselors for information. They can also find out more about the scholarship on the EVSC Foundation website here.