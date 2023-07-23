VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. – Some might think judging pigs and swine shows is easy business, but there’s a lot more than meets the eye.

Open Swine Shows at the Vanderburgh County Fair can bring memories of family, community and comradery.

Danny Klueg is the Swine Superintendent in his second year, and he explains why people participate and come back year after year can be translated back to when he raised pigs.

“It was a family tradition,” he said. “My dad, aunts, uncles all raised pigs. A lot of neighbors raised them as well. It was a fun project. It’s no different than kids sports.”

The actual show has been at the fair for about 17 years, according to Klueg.

Caitlyn Schillinger has been showing pigs for 13 years and since she was two years old. She also said it runs in her family as her dad and uncle showed pigs.

“It’s a family thing,” she said. “When you start kids early, you’re going to have more fun with it and spend time with it.”

She explains what judges are looking for showing off a pig.

“When you judge, I like to start at the ground and work up,” she said. “You want to make sure they are square when they walk. You want them to be big boned but not too big, round body, round and big enough top and clean.”

She also stated functionality is also a big factor.

However, showing it off is only part of the equation. Schillinger also said a lot of hours gets put in before to get the pigs ready, including a lot of hours feeding with different feeds.

Schillinger also explained if a hog does well, the state fair may not be the pigs’ final destination.

At the competition, there were 11 different breeds that got shown: Crossbred, Poland China, Duroc, Yorkshire, Hampshire, Spot, Landrace, Hereford, Chester White, Berkshire and Tamworth.