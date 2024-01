HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Plans for a new commercial space on nearly 29 acres in northeast Vanderburgh County were presented to the area planning commission on Thursday.

The Shoppes at New Harmony are expected to be constructed near the intersection of State Road 57 and Boonville-New Harmony Road. There is no word on when construction might start, but if plans continue to proceed, the sale of the property is expected sometime between April and June.