HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Hundreds of people were without power this morning on the west side of Vanderburgh County after some wires went down.

The Perry Township Fire Department said Broadway was completely shut down from Nurrenbern Road to Frey Road as CenterPoint crews worked on repairs.

According to CenterPoint’s outage map, as of August 20 at 6:07 p.m., there are no outages in that part of the county.