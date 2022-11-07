VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Candidates for Vanderburgh County Prosecutor did some last minute campaigning over the weekend. Republican Diana Moers is going against Democrat Jon Schaefer.

Current prosecutor Nick Hermann is not running. Moers beat him in the primary to get a spot on Tuesday’s ballot. Both Moers and Schaefer agree that meeting voters in person is the best strategy to win their support.

“I’ve been focused the whole time on personal contact,” says Diana Moers. “We’ve sent out mail pieces and things like that. So we’ll just be phone banking, and you know, try to get people to get out to vote. Actually make it to the polls and also making sure that we’re knocking on all the doors that we can and using the last time we can to make as much personal contact as possible.”

“We’re just out knocking on doors today again,” explains Jon Schaefer. “You know, that’s the best way to get out and meet people and talk to them. You know, a lot of people don’t pick up the paper anymore, like it used to be. Some people don’t go on Facebook. So you know, you gotta hit all these different types on media. Face to face is just one more of those things.”

Nick Hermann has been the prosecutor for three terms.