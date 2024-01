HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On Monday, January 8, work is expected to start on rebuilding the State Road 65 bridge over Interstate 64 near the Vanderburgh-Posey County line.

INDOT officials say detours will be marked a few miles away toward U.S. 41 and Poseyville. Both on- and off-ramps from Interstate 64 will stay open. The interstate will be closed overnight while the bridge is being taken down.

Construction of the new bridge is expected to last until July.