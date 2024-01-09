EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – On Tuesday, the Vanderburgh County Commission opened bids for interior repairs to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

So far, the commission has received three bids, which will be reviewed over the next several weeks. The commission also hired a company to assess the coliseum’s pipe organ.

“We really want this to be a community-led effort,” says commission president Cheryl Musgrave. “The coliseum means so much to people in Evansville. It really is where celebrations have been held by families and organizations with a nod toward the veterans and what the veterans have done for all of us, for our safety and country for the over 100 years that building has been there.”

