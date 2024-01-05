EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales presented a check totaling more than $5,000 to Vanderburgh County to help it prepare for upcoming elections.

The money comes from the federal Help America Vote Act’s Election Security grants program.

Secretary of State Morales says the county’s check will help poll worker recruitment in the county.

$2 million was distributed across Indiana to support the election process — including voter turnout.

“Elections are not a Democrat or Republican issue,” Secretary of State Morales said. “Elections impact us all, and that is why I’m making an effort to encourage every single Hoosier to be part of the election process.”

Secretary of State Morales also presented checks to Perry, Spencer and Posey Counties on Friday.

“My goal is to register as many eligible Hoosiers to register to vote, and then we can encourage them to go to the polls and vote,” Secretary of State Morales said. “I want as many people to be part of our election process.”