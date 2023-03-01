EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One person is dead and two people remain in critical condition after a shooting that happened outside Evansville earlier this week. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson has provided another update on the conditions of those who were shot during and after that incident.

Sheriff Noah Robinson tells us 18-year-old Austin Ousely, who is believed to be the shooter, has permanent brain damage and remains in critical condition. After the shooting on Cypress Dale Road, police say they found Austin behind a Rural King with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Officers accuse Austin of killing Shawn Wildt and shooting Shawn’s brother Chad in the face. According to the sheriff’s office, Chad Wildt is responding to treatment as well as can be expected given the severe nature of his injuries.

Eyewitness News will continue to update you on this incident on-air and online.