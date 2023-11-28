HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has released new information regarding a shooting at Skipping Stone Drive Monday night.

The sheriff’s office states at 8:17 p.m., department officials and Scott Township Fire & EMS responded to the 1300 block of Skipping Stone Drive in Stonegate Estates in northeastern Vanderburgh County where a homeowner had called 911 reporting he shot a male trespasser in front of his house.

Arriving deputies located the man with an apparent gunshot wound to his leg. A tourniquet was applied to stop the bleeding and the homeowner reportedly surrendered his handgun to one of the deputies.

Officials state the homeowner gave a voluntary statement where he explained the man attacked him at the end of the driveway, which prompted him to fire the gun in self-defense. The sheriff’s office says the homeowner fully cooperated and was not arrested.

Officials also state the man who was shot was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment but would not cooperate with deputies when being interviewed and would not give a statement.

Officials say the sheriff’s office had encountered the male earlier in the evening after responding to a “check the welfare” regarding a subject walking along Browning Road. The 911 caller felt that the subject was behaving strangely. A deputy located the male near Skipping Stone Drive and Browning Road. The deputy attempted to speak with the male, but he refused to participate in any conversation. The male was not suspected of committing any crime and did not present sufficient grounds for further detainment.

The sheriff’s office says investigation is still ongoing, and as a result, certain details were withheld. A case file will be sent to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office for review as standard practice in all shootings involving a claim of self-defense.