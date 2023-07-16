HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office took one into custody after he allegedly had drugs on him and ran from deputies.

According to authorities, deputies were patrolling the area of Kratzville Road and Diamond Avenue when they spotted a male riding a bicycle with no lights.

After stopping the male and running his identification, they learned the suspect, Christopher Paul Martin, 38, had misdemeanor warrants for possession of paraphernalia and traffic offenses.

When deputies tried to place Martin into custody, they say he dropped the bike and ran. After running across Kratzville Road, deputies say they were able to catch Martin on Vermont Avenue.

Authorities state the deputies also found a clear plastic baggie that appeared to contain both a white powder and a white crystalline substance. The substance was found later to be methamphetamine.

After taking Martin to the Vanderburgh County Jail, both substances were weighed. Authorities state the white powder had a field weight of .64 grams and tested positive for fentanyl. The methamphetamine had a field weight of 4.39 grams.

Martin is being charged with possession of Methamphetamine, possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug and Resisting Law Enforcement.