HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will be stepping up traffic enforcement around area schools and bus routes as the school year gets underway.

VCSO states they want to make sure school gets off to a safe start Monday, August 7.

“The beginning of school has already resulted in a large number of buses on the road, children getting on and off those buses, new bus stop locations, new bus routes, congestion in and around the schools, new student drivers and many other factors to be aware of as our kids return to the classroom,” officials say. “At some school locations, sheriff’s deputies are assisting school personnel with traffic direction in and out of the school parking lots and drop off zones. The Vanderburgh County Highway Department has placed large school zone warning signs near schools to help warn drivers.”

Officials state over the next couple of weeks, sheriff’s deputies will be increasing patrols to prevent stop-arm violations, speeding and other forms of reckless driving around school buses and in school zones.

“In 2019, Indiana increased the penalty for recklessly disregarding a school bus stop arm from a Class B Misdemeanor to a Class A Misdemeanor. The offense becomes a Level 6 Felony if a child or other person is injured as a result,” said Sheriff Noah Robinson. “Stop-arm violations and school zone speeding needlessly put children’s lives at risk. Leave early for your morning commute. Don’t risk fines, license suspension, or worse just because you elected to hit the snooze button on your alarm clock.”

For more information on tips for back-to-school safety, visit the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office website or click here.