HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is in custody after an attempt to smuggle drugs into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office says that 27-year-old Montana Chandler of Evansville was trying to deliver narcotics by attempting to throw them into one of the jail’s outdoor recreation yards. Authorities say that Chandler was identified as the suspect following a review of jail security video.

The Sheriff’s Office says a search of the jail yard revealed a lighter with a clear plastic bag attached by a rubber band; tests confirmed that the bag contained just over a gram of methamphetamine.

Authorities say that Chandler’s boyfriend, Nathen Browning, was implicated in a plot to introduce narcotics into the jail and that the pair coordinated their plan using the jail’s phone and messaging platforms. According to the jail’s website, Browning is currently in custody following an arrest in September on multiple charges.

Chandler was booked into the jail on Wednesday on a drug trafficking charge. Authorities say she will appear before a judge on Thursday morning.