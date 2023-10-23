HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office social media page, Boonville-New Harmony Road just west of Highway 57 was closed while authorities investigated a crash earlier this evening.

Dispatch officials have confirmed that one vehicle was involved, and that the call for this crash came in at 4:58 p.m. Authorities say that the vehicle veered off the road, rolling once before coming to a stop. The driver complained to first responders about pain and was taken to the hospital. Authorities say they believe the driver’s injuries to be non-life threatening. The road has since reopened.