EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – On Tuesday, the Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the Flock Public Safety Project, which will allow the installation of flock cameras throughout the county.

These cameras closely monitor traffic and can help law enforcement respond to criminal activity faster by identifying vehicles through their license plates and following their movements.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson was at the board meeting, and notes that this builds on the Evansville Police Department’s use of flock cameras in the city. “They’ve had some phenomenal results. We’ve benefitted from it by using their system, so now with the Commissioner’s signing off on it today…we’ll be able to hit the ground running.”

Sheriff Robinson says he hopes to have 40 flock cameras installed by January. He also says his office will reach out to businesses and neighborhood associations to set up additional flock cameras throughout the county.