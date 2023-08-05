HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville-Vanderburgh County Traffic Safety Partnership conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, August 4 as part of a statewide enforcement effort designed to detect and deter impaired driving.

Officials state this checkpoint was near the intersection of N. St. Joseph Avenue near Buchanan Road and four arrests were made, three for DUI and one for possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities also issued five misdemeanor citations, four for possession of suspected marijuana and one for driving with a suspended license.

Officials say several other drivers admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages and were taken through standard field sobriety training. Motorists who had been drinking were checked for signs of impairment and given the option to find alternate transportation if their breath alcohol content approached the legal limit.

Officials also say motorists who had not been drinking and were in possession of a valid license were back on the road in less than 90 seconds. Funding for local sobriety checkpoint operations is provided by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) through a grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Authorities state the checkpoint ran from 11 p.m. August 4 to 2 a.m. August 5.

Law enforcement officers from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Evansville Police Department, Indiana State Police and Indiana State Excise Police conducted the checkpoint.

Presumption of Innocence Notice: The fact that a person has been arrested or charged with a crime is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.