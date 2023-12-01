EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are sharing the proceeds they raised during their No-Shave November campaign.

A smile showed through the beard on Sheriff Noah Robinson’s face as he presented a check to Chemo Buddies and Oliver’s Heroes K9 in Evansville on Friday. The nonprofits are splitting the $2300 donation, which Chemo Buddies officials say will help them spread Christmas cheer.

“This time of year is especially a time where we appreciate the donations because it gives us a chance then to also splurge on some things special to share with people while they are going through their chemo treatments,” says Chemo Buddies volunteer Johnny Kincaid.