VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says agencies were able to quickly free a large truck that got stuck underneath a bridge Monday afternoon.

We’re told the call for the incident came in 3:44 p.m. The sheriff’s office says the truck was stuck under the railroad bridge on Mohr Road, and at the time they urged drivers to avoid the area.

Officials closed down the road as they worked on extrication. We’re told only 26 minutes passed before agencies freed the truck from the bridge. No injuries were reported.

Dispatch was unsure how agencies were able to free the truck from underneath the bridge.